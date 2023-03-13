Pakistan will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series starting on March 25. Ahead of that, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad. Senior players like Babar Azam have been rested. All-rounder Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistan team. All the T20Is will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pakistan Announce Squad for T20I Series Against Afghanistan

🚨 Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah 🚨#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/gzObBOQ25K — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)