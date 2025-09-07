Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The UAE Tri-Series 2025 is finally set for a high-voltage and exciting final and in the much-thrilling encounter, Pakistan national cricket team will take on Afghanistan national cricket team at the Sharjah National Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Both teams have won three matches out of the four they have played so far in the competition. Fans can follow the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team UAE Tri-Series final match scorecard here. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan once and UAE twice while Afghanistan defeated Pakistan once and UAE twice. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan secured a qualification to the final after Pakistan defeated UAE in the second round of games. Since both teams have played against each other twice and won one game each, it will be an exciting clash in the final. Why Asia Cup 2025 Will Be Played in T20I Format? Here's the Reason for Continental Competition's Change of Format This Year.

Pakistan national cricket team have performed well under their captain Salman Ali Agha. Except for the one match they slipped up against Afghanistan, Pakistan have even bailed themselves out from pressure situations. Specially against UAE in the second round of games, Pakistan were in pressure after losing five wickets quickly, but Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz kept grinding and, in the end, made sure they set a solid total on board. Abrar Ahmed came in for Sufiyan Muqeem and impressed straightaway. Salman Ali Agha would be confident of all the weapons in his hand but at the same time will ne worried about the collapse the team suffered in the last two games.

Afghanistan national cricket team on the other hand, will be confident entering the final as they are coming in with victories in three consecutive games. They have found a formula to be competitive in these conditions and they executed it to perfection last time they faced Pakistan. They are looking for a partnership between the two of their top three, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran. Once their is a platform to launch, the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Rashid Khan can show their power-hitting and lead their team to a solid total. Against the three-man attack of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, it will be a challenge for Pakistan to challenge that target. Rashid Khan, as a captain, will look to replicate the same in the final. Is Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels in India?

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.