Pakistan National Cricket Team and Afghanistan National Cricket Team are all set to clash in the final of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on September 7, 2025. The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence from September 9 and ahead of that, this is the last opportunity for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to prepare for the continental competition. Both teams have won three and lost one out of the four games they have played and the final is going to be a solid clash given none of the teams are ahead of the other in terms of their strength. Afghanistan won the last time they faced Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series. Pakistan vs Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 To Take Place in November 2025, Matches to Be Held in Rawalpindi and Lahore (Check Full Schedule).

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been rivals in the recent past. Whenever they have clashed among themselves, there has been drama and tough competition. The games went down to the wire and no one has been able to gain supremacy over the other. Fans expect another such nail-biting final in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. That is why fans are worried whether rain will play a part during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 final. Fans eager to know whether rain will play a part during the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 final will get the entire information here.

PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

Good news for the fans as there is little to no chance of rainfall during the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 final in Sharjah. The precipitation chances during the duration of the match range between 1-3% and it has been like that during the entire competition. Hence, there has been no interruption caused by rain in any game. It will be a sunny day in the afternoon and sky will be clear in the evening. The humidity is going to range between 57-61%, but humidity has not played a role in dew formation throughout the Tri-Series. The temperature will be on the higher side, feeling like 45 degree celsius. India and Pakistan Cricket Teams Train at the Same Time at ICC Academy in Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Report.

Sharjah Weather Live

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Sharjah cricket stadium is a small stadium with ground dimensions of 62 metres straight boundary and 65 metres square of the wicket. The dimensions anyhow make the venue a little tilted towards the batters. The wicket has favoured the batters in the first two when there was grass on the pitch but now it has tilted to the spinners and cutter bowlers as it got drier. Run scoring have been really hard against variation bowlers and spinners. It is moderately going to be in the favour of the bowlers and batters will have to give themselves time on the crease to get value from strokes. Afghanistan spinners and Abrar Ahmed will be a handful for batters from both sides in this game.

