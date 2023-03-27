Afghanistan face Pakistan on March 27, 2023, for the third and final game of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 9.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 9 PM. Coming to the match analysis, Afghanistan on Sunday, March 26, 2023, registered a feat that the world will remember for the ages to come. After winning the first two games of the series, Afghanistan registered their first-ever series victory over Pakistan in any format by registering a 7-wicket win against the T20I World Cup finalists. Spectator Body Shames Azam Khan During Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Video Goes Viral.

Moving forward, the Afghanistan unit will be aiming to do the unthinkable, i.e. completing a 3-0 series whitewash. If Afghanistan manages to do the same, this would be a shameful series loss for Pakistan. This game will see a resurging Pakistan side looking to claim a consolation win, and, end the series on a high note.

The last match saw, Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bat first. Pakistan’s decision to bat first did not turn fruitful as Afghanistan bowlers started claiming wickets at regular intervals that saw the Shadab Khan-led unit struggling to score runs during the powerplay. However, a fabulous knock by their batter, Imad Wasim (64 from 57 balls), and, a small cameo from captain Shadab Khan (32 from 25 balls) saw the unit reach 130 at the loss of six wickets. Abdullah Shafique Becomes First Player in T20Is to Register Four Consecutive Ducks, Gets to Infamous Record During AFG vs PAK T20I Series.

Coming in to chase 131, Afghanistan raced to the target with ease as their batters ensured that the side reached the target without losing too many wickets. Quickfire knocks from Afghanistan batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44 from 49 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (38 from 40 balls) helped the side touch the finishing line with ease after losing three wickets. After completing their first victory, which is Afghanistan’s first-ever triumph against Pakistan, the side completed another win to register a 2-0 series rout against their arch-nemesis, Pakistan. For more information on match and broadcasting details, keep reading.

When Is AFG Vs PAK 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The AFG Vs PAK 3rd T20I 2023 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 27 (Monday). The match will commence at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 9 PM IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of AFG Vs PAK 3rd T20I 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of Afghanistan vs Pakistan series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India on TV. For more information keep reading.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of AFG Vs PAK 3rd T20I 2023

Fans can follow the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2023 online. Fancode app and its website will be live streaming the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

