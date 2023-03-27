The Afghanistan vs Pakistan series witnessed history as Pakistan cricketer Abdullah Shafique on Sunday became the first batter in the T20I cricket history to register four consecutive ducks on the trot. The record was witnessed during the second T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Coming to the match, the second match saw Afghanistan beating Pakistan by 7 wickets to claim the series 2-0. AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I Video Highlights: Watch Afghanistan Register Historic Series Victory Over Pakistan.

Abdullah Shafique in the last 4 T20is:

Abdullah Shafique in the last 4 T20is: - 0 (2). - 0 (2). - 0 (2). - 0 (1). - 4 consecutive ducks by Shafique! pic.twitter.com/AtRVVEd2hd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2023

