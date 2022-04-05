Pakistan and Australia take on each other in the one-off T20I. The Australia's historic tour of Pakistan ends with game's shortest format. Australia won the three-match Test series 1-0 and then Pakistan clinched the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1. Both the teams will be looking to cap off this fascinating bilateral series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS T20I 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast details can scroll down below for all the important information and TV guide. PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam Hits 16th ODI Hundred As Pakistan Clinch Series 2–1 Victory Over Australia.

In what has been billed as the re-match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, Pakistan will look to dominate the visitors and take revenge of that defeat. Australia, the T20 World Champions, are without some key players like David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Mathew Wade but still have a decent side to take on Pakistan.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia T20I 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pakistan vs Australia T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 06, 2022 (Tuesday). The PAK vs AUS match has a start time of 09:00 PM IST and 08:30 PM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia T20I 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS T20I on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia T20I 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs AUS T20I 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. Jio users can watch the PAK vs AUS free live streaming on JioTV.

