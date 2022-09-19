England and Pakistan face off against each other in the first T20I game of the seven-match series. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you PAK vs ENG 1st T20I playing XI, head-to-head records and other things you need to know. Pakistan vs England 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs ENG Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The teams will be playing against each other for the first time in 17 years in Pakistan as they look to begin preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan are coming off a decent Asia Cup 2022 campaign while England were recently defeated by South Africa in the shortest international format.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have played 21 T20Is against each other. Engalnd leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins while Pakistan have won 6. 1One game was a tie and another ended in No Result.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf happen to be two key players for Pakistan and a lot depends on how these two perform. In the England camp, Alex Hales and Moeen Ali hold the key.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Some fascinating mini-battles are expected throughout Pakistan vs England 1st T20I. Naseem Shah vs Alex and Shadab Khan vs Dawid Malan Ali will be some of the mini contests to watch out for.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the PAK vs ENG 1st T20I on September 10, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will start at 07:30 PM local time and 08:00 PM IST.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of England's tour of Pakistan 2022. The 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English commentary. PAK vs ENG T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

England Predicted Playing 11: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Richard Gleeson/ Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

