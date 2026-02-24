England win by two wickets! That's it England win and qualify for semi-final as well. There was some drama towards the end, but skipper Harry Brook had already done all the hard work to take his side close to target. Pakistan will feel dejected as they had it covered at one point but Brook took the game away. Meanwhile, you can check how Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-final here.
Hundred up for Harry Brook! What a knock, truly a captain's knock by Harry Brook. Gets to his hundred off 50 balls. A match-winning knock by Brook as he single-handedly take his side close to victory.
Down to last five overs now and England need 41 more runs to win. The game is slipping away from Pakistan with asking rate not an issue for England. Harry Brook is playing a captain's knock and is batting on 83 off 45 balls.
OUT! Usman Tariq is back into the attack and he picks a wicket. Interestingly he was taken off the attack after his first over. Meanwhile, Sam Curran holes out to deep mid-wicket. S Curran c Mohammad Nawaz b Usman Tariq 16(15)
Halfway through and England need 83 more to win off 60 balls. Harry Brook has completed his half-century and he holds the key for his side. Meanwhile, Usman Tariq is off the attack after bowling just one over.
OUT! Usman Tariq strikes in his first over, in fact on his first ball. Tom Banton is caught behind as Tariq bowls a googly. England are four down now. Tom Banton c Usman Khan b Usman Tariq 2(6)
End of Powerplay overs and Harry Brook is keeping his side in the chase. He is batting on 41 off 20 balls as Muhammad Nawaz concedes 17 runs in his first over.
OUT! Jacob Bethell fails to make up for the chance provided. This time Pakistan doesn't drop him. Sahibzada Farhan with a superb catch as Shaheen Afridi picks his third. J Bethell c Sahibzada Farhan b Shaheen Afridi 8(10).
Jacob Bethell gets a life! Usman Tariq has dropped a sitter. Lucky escape for Bethell as he gets a top edge while playing a sweep shot. Usman Tariq spills it after almost catching it, wicketkeeper was running towards it as well.
England National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score updates: Tonight's clash between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium serves as a defining moment for Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2026. England enter the match as firm favourites, currently sitting at the top of the table with two points and a massive Net Run Rate boost following their 51-run demolition of Sri Lanka. A victory tonight would effectively secure Harry Brook’s side a spot in the semi-finals, allowing them to maintain their "serene" yet occasionally scratchy progress through the tournament. England vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
For Pakistan, the stakes are significantly higher and lean towards a "do-or-die" reality. After their opening Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out in Colombo, Salman Ali Agha’s men are desperate to secure their first win of the second round. Having shared points in their previous game, a loss tonight would not only end their unbeaten streak but also leave their qualification hopes at the mercy of complex mathematical scenarios and other group results. You can check the England National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team here.
Tactically, the match is expected to be a classic contest between England’s aggressive batting and Pakistan’s spin-heavy bowling attack. With the Pallekele surface historically favouring slower bowlers, Pakistan’s strategy will likely revolve around using their spinners to stifle England’s middle order, which has shown a notable vulnerability to turn in recent games. Conversely, England will rely on their balanced bowling unit, led by the inform Will Jacks and Jofra Archer, to prevent a resurgent Pakistan top order from posting a competitive total. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if They Lose Super 8 Match Against England?
Pakistan National Cricket Team Players
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.
England National Cricket Team Players
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed