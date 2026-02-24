Pakistan’s aspirations for a T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final spot are under severe threat after a two-wicket defeat to England on Tuesday night. Despite a valiant 63 from opener Sahibzada Farhan, the "Men in Green" were unable to contain England captain Harry Brook, who struck a clinical 50-ball century to steer his side to victory with three balls to spare. England vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026.
The result leaves Pakistan with just one point from two Super 8 fixtures, following their opening washout against New Zealand. With England having qualified for the semi-final, Pakistan must look to external results and a significant swing in Net Run Rate (NRR) to avoid an early flight home.
Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario
While the defeat is a significant blow, Pakistan has not yet been mathematically eliminated. However, their fate is no longer in their own hands. To qualify, Salman Ali Agha’s side requires a specific sequence of events to occur:
-
Defeat Sri Lanka: Pakistan must win their final Super 8 match against the co-hosts in Colombo on 28 February. This would take them to three points.
-
New Zealand Must Lose: Pakistan needs England or Sri Lanka to defeat New Zealand. If New Zealand wins their remaining matches, they will reach four points, making it impossible for Pakistan to overtake them. A defeat against Sri Lanka or New Zealand will keep Kiwis at three points.
-
Net Run Rate Swing: If Pakistan finishes level at three points with New Zealand, the second semi-final spot will be decided by NRR. Currently, Pakistan's NRR is negative following the England loss, meaning they require a heavy victory over Sri Lanka to stand a chance.
T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 Standings (Updated 24 February 2026)
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|England (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.491
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.000
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-0.461
|4
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.550
Match Recap: Harry Brook Takes England to Semis
Choosing to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive 164/9, largely thanks to Sahibzada Farhan’s consistent form. Farhan’s 63 off 45 balls provided a platform, but a late-innings collapse, orchestrated by Liam Dawson (3/24), prevented Pakistan from reaching the 180-run mark they had targeted.
In response, Pakistan’s seamers found early success. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Phil Salt in the first over and later claimed Jacob Bethell to leave England reeling at 35/3. However, Harry Brook anchored the chase with remarkable composure. Brook reached his hundred with a boundary off the final over, finishing unbeaten and ensuring England maintained their 100% record in the Super 8 stage.
