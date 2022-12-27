Babar Azam’s (161*) masterclass coupled with the experience of Sarfaraz Ahmed bailed Pakistan out of trouble and into a position of strength and control against New Zealand on Day 1 of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test on Monday, December 26. The situation was vastly different in the morning when New Zealand had made quick inroads in Pakistan’s batting line-up, reducing them to 48/3 at one stage. A 62-run stand between Saud Shakeel and skipper Azam seemed to bring things on track but the hosts found themselves in trouble once again at 110/4. And then started the comeback that Pakistan fans would cherish. The Babar-Sarfaraz duo added 196 runs for the fifth wicket, nullifying the threat posed by New Zealand’s bowlers. While the captain raised his bat after his ninth Test hundred, Sarfaraz fell short of a deserved three-figure mark of his own, getting dismissed on 86. Babar Azam Becomes the Leading Run Scorer in Tests in 2022, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

At 317/4, Pakistan would ideally want to add 100-150 more runs before having New Zealand bat. A total in the region of 500 or more and a couple of quick strikes with the ball is likely to help Pakistan exert their influence on this match. New Zealand on the other hand, would hope to prevent any more such big partnerships and restrict Pakistan to as low as they can from this stage. Cricket fans are set to witness another sensational contest between the two teams on Day 2.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the National Stadium on December 27 (Tuesday). The second day's play of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Babar Azam Breaks Mohammad Yousuf’s Record of Most Runs Scored by a Pakistan Batsman in Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 2 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 online.

