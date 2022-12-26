2022 has been a great year for Pakistani batter Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain is on a record-breaking spree. The 28-year-old has now scored the most runs (2436*) for a Pakistani batter in a calendar year. By doing so, Babar has broken Mohammad Yousuf's record. The Pakistan captain has also reached his 27th fifty in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. He will now look to convert his start to a big score. Bazball or Afridiball? Fans Slam Pakistan Batsmen After Top Order Perishes Cheaply Trying to be Aggressive Against New Zealand.

Babar Azam Breaks One More Record

𝟐𝟒𝟑𝟔* – @babarazam258 has now scored the most runs for a 🇵🇰 batter in international cricket in a calendar year#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/rF6JPVWD6d — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022

