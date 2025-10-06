Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Full Schedule: Some exciting cricketing action is headed the way of fans as the Pakistan National Cricket Team hosts the South Africa National Cricket Team in all three formats. South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2025 is set to start on October 12 with a PAK vs SA two-match Test series and it will come to an end with PAK vs SA ODI series, which comprise three matches, the last of which will be played on November 8. The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series will have three matches. Meanwhile, you can download the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free here. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the matches in the PAK vs SA 2025 Test, ODI and T20I series and it surely does promise to be an exciting affair. Babar Azam Named in 11-Player Red-Ball Training Camp Ahead of Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series.

Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium will host all three PAK vs SA 2025 ODIs. Pakistan will have the opportunity to bring back some smiles on the faces of their supporters after a forgettable Asia Cup 2025 campaign, wherein the Green Shirts lost three times to arch-rivals India, the last of those defeats being in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. In the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series, Pakistan will be up against the reigning World Test Champions and it will be a stern task for Shan Masood and co. In white-ball cricket, too, the challenge for Pakistan would not get any easier. PAK vs SA 2025: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma out of Pakistan Test Series Due to Calf Strain; Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement.

PAK vs SA 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) October 12 1st Test Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 10:00 AM October 20 2nd Test Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 10:00 AM October 28 1st T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 8:30 PM October 31 2nd T20I Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 8:30 PM November 1 3rd T20I Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 8:30 PM November 4 1st ODI Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad 2:30 PM November 6 2nd ODI Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad 2:30 PM November 8 3rd ODI Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad 2:30 PM

South Africa, on the other hand, had their last international assignment in England, where they faced the hosts in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Proteas won the ODI series 2-1 and the ENG vs SA T20I series had finished in a 1-1 draw after the third match; the decider was washed out due to rain in Nottingham. Playing in spin-friendly conditions will undoubtedly be tough, but South Africa do possess enough quality to play good cricket on all kinds of surfaces.

