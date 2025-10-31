Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan are now involved in hosting South Africa for a three-match T20I series. The first of the three T20Is is already over, with the Proteas claiming a big 55-run victory in style. Now, it is time for the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on October 31. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.

The first match was an absolute disaster for Pakistan, firstly with the ball and then with the bat. Batting first, South Africa posted a huge total of 194/9. In return, the hosts batted for only 18.1 overs, getting all out while scoring 139. This fixture is a part of a three-match bilateral T20I series, and with the Proteas winning the first one, this is a do-or-die for the hosts. A win here will help Pakistan level the series for the time being. Captain Salman Ali Agha and his side will look to turn things around, while Donovan Ferreira and his men will look to seal things off. Senuran Muthusamy Registers Third Best-Test Figures by a South African in Pakistan, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius