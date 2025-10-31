Pakistan national cricket team have managed to bag a big win in the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. The side has won by nine wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This win wouldn't have been this easy without the lethal batting from Saim Ayub, who slammed 71 runs off 38 balls not out. Bowlers Faheem Ashraf (4/23) and Salman Mirza (3/14) must be credited the most for their spells in the first innings, which made South Africa all out for a mere 110 total runs. Paksitan now have levelled the series 1-1. The 3rd T20I will be the decider.
Pakistan need just 16 more runs to win in 54 balls. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam must be enjoying to bat.
Pakistan are in control of this chase. A wicket has just fallen, but the man who enters is star batter Babar Azam. He will surely look to finish things off in the long run, and for now just settle at the crease with Saim Ayub.
Pakistan need 75 runs more in the next 90 deliveries. They have not lost a wicket yet, and are cruising strong in this chase, under openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.
A batting disaster by South Africa national cricket team, as the last wicket falls too. With Ottneil Baartman out, the Proteas have been bundled for a mere 110 runs. Pakistan need just 111 runs in their 20 overs. Ottneil Baartman b Faheem Ashraf 12(19)
Abrar Ahmed has picked the wicket this time. Nandre Burger is bowled after scoring nine runs in just 16 balls. Nandre Burger b Abrar Ahmed 9(16)
South Africa have suffered from a batting collapse in the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. However, they have still managed to touched the triple figure mark. Two more overs to go.
A batting collapse for the South Africa national cricket team looks inevitable now. The seventh wicket is down too. Faheem Ashraf bowls out George Linde, three wickets in hand for visitors. George Linde b Faheem Ashraf 9(13)
The Proteas Captain Donovan Ferreira is also gone now. It's 66/6 with half the innings already over. Faheem Ashraf makes the latest hunt, as he bowls out South Africa captain. Donovan Ferreira b Faheem Ashraf 15(15)
South Africa have lost four batters in the first powerplay itself. Now, Dewald Brevis and captain Donovan Ferreira are at crease. They need to bat for long, else a collapse is inevitable.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan are now involved in hosting South Africa for a three-match T20I series. The first of the three T20Is is already over, with the Proteas claiming a big 55-run victory in style. Now, it is time for the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on October 31. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.
The first match was an absolute disaster for Pakistan, firstly with the ball and then with the bat. Batting first, South Africa posted a huge total of 194/9. In return, the hosts batted for only 18.1 overs, getting all out while scoring 139. This fixture is a part of a three-match bilateral T20I series, and with the Proteas winning the first one, this is a do-or-die for the hosts. A win here will help Pakistan level the series for the time being. Captain Salman Ali Agha and his side will look to turn things around, while Donovan Ferreira and his men will look to seal things off. Senuran Muthusamy Registers Third Best-Test Figures by a South African in Pakistan, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad
South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius