Senuran Muthusamy picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner reached this special landmark during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 31-year-old scalped (6/117) in his 32-over spell. He removed key batters - Imam-ul-Haq (93), Saud Shakeel (0), Mohammed Rizwan (75), Noman Ali (0), Sajid Khan (0). After picking up his maiden five-wicket haul, Senuran Muthusamy registered the third-best Test figures by a South African in Pakistan. He joined an elite list including Paul Adams (7/128) in 2003 and Shaun Pollock (6/78) in 2003. Senuran Muthusamy Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Senuran Muthusamy Registers Third Best-Test Figures by a South African in Pakistan

Senuran Muthusamy bags himself a maiden Test five-for and the third best Test figures in Pakistan for a South African 🇿🇦#SSCricket#PAKvSApic.twitter.com/65m1QNXVvq — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 13, 2025

