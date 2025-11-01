Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a forgettable performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan are now looking to get back to groove and undergoing some remodeling in their squad. They have an opportunity to deliver some results as they will take on South Africa in a T20I series decider at home on November 1, Saturday. The three-match T20I series is currently tied as South Africa won the opening encounter in a dominant fashion and Pakistan hit them back with a clinical victory in the second T20I. Now, it is time for the PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025, which will decide which team will lift the cup. You can get the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 3rd T20I match scorecard here. The PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on November 02. Pakistan Beat South Africa by Nine Wickets in PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025; Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza Star As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

The first match was an absolute disaster for Pakistan, firstly with the ball and then with the bat. Batting first, South Africa posted a huge total of 194/9. In return, the hosts batted for only 18.1 overs, getting all out while scoring 139. Corbin Bosch shined with the ball for South Africa. The hosts returned strong in the second T20I as they demolished South Africa for a low score of 110 and then chased it down in no time. Babar Azam has returned to the T20I side and he has now become the highest run scorer in T20I history. Babar will be a key in the third T20I as well as he likes South Africa as his opposition. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf were the stars with the ball in the second T20I and they will look to repeat their performance once again in the last match. Babar Azam Becomes All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius