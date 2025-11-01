That's It! Pakistan finishes the job. Messy but they managed to get over the line. After the loss in the first game, they take the series 2-1 in their favour. Babar Azam made his T20 comeback memorable by scoring a half-century and that innings made the difference in the end. South Africa will be disappointed with their batting display and they will need to work on it. Pakistan, meanwhile, will celebrate.
Out! Another one departs and this time it is Mohammad Nawaz. Can South Africa make a game out of this. It is the short ball again. This time Andile Simelane, draws the batter Mohammad Nawaz into the pull and the inside edge crashes onto the stumps. South Africa will hope against hope here. Mohammad Nawaz b Simelane 0 (1).
Out! Another wicket. Pakistan are making a meal of an easy job. Clumsy from the Pakistan batters. Another batter goes for the pull and this time it is Hasan Nawaz. Mistimes it straight to the hands of the deep fielder. Hasan Nawaz c Hendricks b Williams 5 (8).
Out! Big wicket. But once again too late. Pakistan are nearing victory and they are in a comfortable position. Babar Azam was playing really good and he took Pakistan to this position. But this time he was not precise enough. Round the wicket bouncer from Corbin Bosch. Babar Azam goes for the pull but mistimes it straight to the hand of the backward square leg. Babar Azam c Hendricks b Bosch 68 (47).
Out! Salman Ali Agha departs. But it seems the wicket came too late. Lizaad Williams kept it short of length on the off, Salman tried to pull it. Got only a top edge and the ball lobbed to Andile Simelane in covers. Pakistan need only 20 runs to win and still a lot of balls remaining. Salman Agha c Simelane b Williams 33 (26).
South Africa are gradually fading out of the game and the man behind it is none other than Babar Azam. He has made this innings count as he is controlling the chase and as powered Pakistan well ahead in this game. They now just have to close it down.
Fifty! A fantastic half-century from Babar Azam. A fluent innings by the former Pakistan captain. Three outstanding boundaries to bring up his fifty. South Africa is feeling the pressure here, and Babar will look to finish this match for Pakistan by taking them home.
Babar Azam and Salman Agha will be crucial for Pakistan in this tricky run chase. Meanwhile, South Africa will look to remove these two as quickly as possible to build pressure on the hosts.
After losing the first wicket early, Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan have dropped anchors. They have eyed a cautious start and tried to avoid collapse as they know the target is not very big and can be pushed for later in the innings when they are set. South Africa as a result have failed to build on their start in the powerplay. Pakistan look to go long with two set batters out on crease.
Out! Saim Ayub returns to scoring a duck again! A good innings last game but not this time. Charges down to a length ball from Corbin Bosch, tries to go above mid-on but plays it straight to the hands of the fielder. He will have to return for naught. South Africa strike early. Saim Ayub c Ferreira b Bosch 0 (6).
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a forgettable performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan are now looking to get back to groove and undergoing some remodeling in their squad. They have an opportunity to deliver some results as they will take on South Africa in a T20I series decider at home on November 1, Saturday. The three-match T20I series is currently tied as South Africa won the opening encounter in a dominant fashion and Pakistan hit them back with a clinical victory in the second T20I. Now, it is time for the PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025, which will decide which team will lift the cup. You can get the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 3rd T20I match scorecard here. The PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on November 02. Pakistan Beat South Africa by Nine Wickets in PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025; Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza Star As Hosts Level Series 1–1.
The first match was an absolute disaster for Pakistan, firstly with the ball and then with the bat. Batting first, South Africa posted a huge total of 194/9. In return, the hosts batted for only 18.1 overs, getting all out while scoring 139. Corbin Bosch shined with the ball for South Africa. The hosts returned strong in the second T20I as they demolished South Africa for a low score of 110 and then chased it down in no time. Babar Azam has returned to the T20I side and he has now become the highest run scorer in T20I history. Babar will be a key in the third T20I as well as he likes South Africa as his opposition. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf were the stars with the ball in the second T20I and they will look to repeat their performance once again in the last match. Babar Azam Becomes All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad
South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius