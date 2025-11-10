Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 Full Schedule: An old cricketing rivalry will be reignited when the Pakistan National Cricket Team hosts the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in what is expected to be a highly competitive ODI series. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had some magnificent battles on the cricket field in the past and the PAK vs SL 2025 ODI series is expected to be an addition to that. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 ODI series will comprise three matches, starting on November 11 and all three clashes will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, you can download the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free here. The PAK vs SL 2025 ODI series promises to be a fascinating affair, one that fans would not want to miss. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs SA ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan will be on a high entering the PAK vs SL 2025 ODI series after beating South Africa days ago. Shaheen Shah Afridi's reign as Pakistan National Cricket Team's ODI captain got off to a winning start when the Green Shirts outclassed the Proteas 2-1 in a three-game ODI series and will head into the PAK vs SL 2025 ODI series with loads of confidence and momentum under their belt. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be in action since the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Charith Asalanka-led side had attained success the last time Sri Lanka took the field in ODIs, beating Zimbabwe 2-0 in a two-match series. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Break Down in Tears in Dressing Room After Getting Dismissed in PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 202? Here’s the Truth.

PAK vs SL 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue City Time (IST) November 11 1st ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 3:00 PM November 13 2nd ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 3:00 PM November 15 3rd ODI Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi 3:00 PM

The last time Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced off in an ODI was way back at the 2023 World Cup, where the Green Shirts had emerged victorious, riding on a spectacular 131* from the bat of Mohammad Rizwan. In terms of head-to-head record, Pakistan have an advantage, winning 93 out of the 157 matches that these two teams have faced each other in. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have 59 victories while one ended in a no result.

