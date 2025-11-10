Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming in India: The Pakistan national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to square off against each other in the upcoming three-match One-Day International series, starting November 11. The PAK vs SL ODI 2025 series will be followed by a T20I Tri-Nation series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Abbas Afridi Shines As Pakistan Crowned Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Champions After 43-Run Win Over Kuwait

All matches of the PAK vs SL ODI 2025 will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and will be day/night encounters. Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead Pakistan, having won the ODI series against South Africa, while Sri Lanka will be captained by Charith Asalanka. The last ODI series Sri Lanka played was back in August, where the Lankan Lions managed a cleansweep over Zimbabwe national cricket team.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2025 Details

Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Date November 11 to November 15 Time 2:30 PM IST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming and Telecast Details None In India

Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team ODI Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner, live telecast viewing options for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2025 series in India will not be available. For PAK vs SL ODI live streaming online viewing options, read below. Pakistan National Cricket Team Releases Hasan Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman Included in T20I Tri-Series Squad.

How to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team ODI Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Similarly, no live online viewing options for the PAK vs SL ODI cricket matches in India will be available due to the absence of a digital rights holder. However, fans can find PAK vs SL ODI 2025 unofficial free live streaming online on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

