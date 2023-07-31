In a major development, it has been reported that the India vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2023 would now be held on October 14 instead of October 15. The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule was released earlier this year and fans had marked their calendars with October 15 being the designated date. However, it was later reported by various sources that India vs Pakistan match date could be changed due to security reasons, with the time clashing with the first day of Navratri celebrations. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

According to a report in Times Now, it has been reportedthat the match has now been shifted to October 14 instead of 15. However, this is not it. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah earlier had revealed that the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule can potentially see several other changes being made, with “two or three countries” making such demands. The change in date for the match is officially yet to be confirmed though by the BCCI as well as ICC and when it is announced, fans might have to make changes to their travel plans to watch this high-octane contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There has already been a delay in the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement. India vs Pakistan: Fans Book Hospital Beds in Ahmedabad With Surge in Hotel Room Prices Around IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 Match Date.

The craze for an India vs Pakistan match is unmatched and earlier, reports claimed that hotels in Ahmedabad were charging exorbitant rates for their rooms in Ahmedabad at the time of this match. It also came to light that fans found out a cheaper option—booking hospital beds instead which would also enable them to have a food and a free health checkup.

