Chennai Super Kings (107/4) recorded their first win of the season as they outclassed Punjab Kings (106/8) in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021. MS Dhoni-led side defeated KL Rahul’s team by six wickets, make an easy chase of a below-par score. This was yet another low-scoring encounter at Wankhede this season and it was the three-time champions who stood tall at the end. PBKS vs CSK VIVO IPL 2021 Highlights.

Punjab Kings looked like a completely different side from their opening as the team which managed a 200+ score in their first game, struggled to go past the three-figure mark in their second. Most of it was down to some sensational bowling by CSK, Deepak Chahar in particular, who registered his best figures in the competition. Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Chris Gayle in CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Clash.

A gutsy knock from Shahrukh Khan gave Punjab Kings a decent score on the board but never looked to be in the game as Chennai batsmen had time to get themselves set in a low run-chase, which they managed with ease. Meanwhile, here are some stats from CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 encounter.

# MS Dhoni played his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings

# Out of 200 games, MS Dhoni has captained CSK in 199 of them

# Deepak Chahar (4/13) registered his best IPL figures

Punjab Kings will be looking to bounce back from this defeat when they face Delhi Capitals next, who themselves suffered a damaging defeat in their previous game. Meanwhile, high on spirits, Chennai Super Kings, will be aiming to continue their run against Rajasthan Royals.

