Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number eight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match, Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals (DC). The former champions and MS Dhoni-led side will be looking for the season’s first victory as they meet PBKS. Meanwhile, stay tuned for PBKS vs CSK live score updates. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

While Punjab Kings will be looking to field an unchanged side, Chennai Super Kings could make few changes and are likely to include Robin Uthappa in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. After a sorry display in their opening match, CSK will be itching to get back to winning ways especially after missing out on playoffs place last season.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.