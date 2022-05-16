Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have a crucial game coming up on May 16, 2022 (Monday) at the DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST. A win is needed by either of the teams to keep their playoff chances alive. Both these franchises are currently level on 12 points with Delhi Capitals above Punjab Kings in the points table courtesy of a better net run rate. These teams like many other sides have played good cricket in patches and there is no rhythm in their play. Although they come into the match on the back of crucial wins, consistency is what is needed to help cross the line. PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 64.

Liam Livingstone came good once again for Punjab in their game against RCB and smashed their bowlers to all sides of the park. He was assisted well in the carnage by Jonny Bairstow and the team needs these English stars to take on Delhi on the front foot again. Kagiso Rabada is the leader of the bowling pack for Punjab and it is another season where the Proteas pacer has bagged above 20 plus wicket. Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar complete their pace unit and the trio has the potential to put Delhi under some serious pressure.

Delhi Capitals put in a solid display against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match where their bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to a below-par score. The strength of this Ricky Ponting coached team is their top-order batting featuring the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant. Srikar Bharat, who has come in place of the unfit Prithvi Shaw, has not been the best of form and could be replaced.

