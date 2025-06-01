Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is time for Qualifier 2 in the Indian Premier League 2025 as the Punjab Kings takes on the Mumbai Indians. Punjab were comprehensively beaten by first finalist Royal Challengers Bengaluru and it will take a special effort from them to bounce back against Mumbai. On the other hand the Mumbai Indians had a better showing against the Gujarat Titans in the eliminator. Having won the IPL a record number of times, Mumbai has the big game expertise and this could well play in their favour. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Preview: Five-Time Champions Mumbai Indians Set To Face Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Yuzvendra Chahal is back for Punjab after missing the last three games due to a wrist injury. His presence will add the much needed potency in their bowling arsenal. The Kings will opt for Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shreyas Iyer in the top three with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh providing some much needed attacking power in the lower middle order.

Rohit Sharma scored big for Mumbai in the last game and we all know if he gets going, there is hardly any attack that can stop him. Jonny Bairstow was playing for the first time in the league and looked at ease. In terms of bowling, Jasprit Bumrah is by far the best in the business and he can turn the game on its head at any juncture.

When is PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Playoffs Clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. Fans in India can watch the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Mumbai will dominate this game and should secure an easy win here

