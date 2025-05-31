Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be facing five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The thrilling clash between both sides will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of the PBKS vs MI clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale of the showpiece tournament. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Punjab Kings are coming into this contest after suffering a thrashing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has reached the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Punjab-based franchise will be keen to get one more step closer to the title.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led MI are coming after securing a 20-run victory over the former champions, Gujarat Titans, at the same venue in Mullanpur. With many experienced players in their squad, the five-time champions will be keen to go all the way. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs MI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Playoffs Clash.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (PBKS) and Jonny Bairstow (MI), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Josh Inglis (PBKS) and Jonny Bairstow (MI), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI)

