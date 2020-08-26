Pravin Tambe creates history by becoming the first Indian to make debut in Caribbean Premier League (CPL). During the toss presentation, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard confirmed that the 48-year-old leg-spinner will play his first CPL match against St Lucia Zouks. The veteran bowler has a ton of experience behind him and will like to make a mark in CPL 2020 too. Tambe has proved his mettle in various T20 tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represented Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. However, bowling against the likes of Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi will definitely not be easy and it’ll be interesting to see how he’ll perform. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The veteran leg-spinner entered his name in CPL draft after getting disqualified from IPL 2020. He announced his retirement following IPL snub and became eligible to participate in foreign T20 leagues. Tambe has certainly proved the fact that age is just a number if an individual is determined. Speaking of his numbers in IPL, the leggie scalped 28 wickets from 33 matches with an impressive economy rate of 7.75. Also, he has also scalped a hat-trick in the gala T20 tournament. However, adjusting to the Caribbean conditions and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic will take some beating. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Speaking of the forthcoming game, both the teams comprise of many T20 stars who can change the course of the game in a jiffy. Hence, predicting the favourites will not be easy. Also, the pitch at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad is known to favour the batsmen. Hence, one can expect a run feast in the 13th game of Caribbean Premier League 2020.

