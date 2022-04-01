Shreyas Talpade steps in the shoes of Rajasthan Royals magician Pravin Tambe, a leg-spin bowler who made his IPL debut for the franchise at the age of 41. Actor Shreyas Talpade who earlier impressed the moviegoers by lending his voice to Allu Arjun's Pushpa in Hindi plays this role with conviction and the actor has impressed critics with his earnest performance in this sports biographical drama. Kaun Pravin Tambe? premiered today (April 1) on the Disney+ Hotstar platform and within hours of the film's release, the movie is now leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Kaun Pravin Tambe? Disney+ Hotstar Arranges Special Screening for KKR Players.

Moreover, this is not the first time, a film released digitally has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos and Kaun Pravin Tambe is the recent film to get leaked. Piracy can cause viruses and malware entry into your device which can harm the life of the device as well. We strictly urge everyone to say No to Piracy and watch films legally via paid subscription only. ​Kaun Pravin Tambe?​ also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ankur Dabas, Chhaya Kadam and Ashish Vidyarthi and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

