Prithvi Shaw vs Trent Boult and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 in Wellington

Prithvi Shaw vs Trent Boult (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After some mind-boggling action in T20I and ODI series, India and New Zealand will now lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first encounter will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21. Virat Kohli and Co have been invincible in the ongoing World Test Championship and will be eyeing to extend their winning streak. However, the Kiwis also have a good record in home Tests and will fancy their chances of beating the visitors. Well, the opening game will surely witness a tight contest between the bat and ball, and below, we’ll look at some such mini battles. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

With Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson gaining full fitness, the Indian batsmen certainly have to be at their prime to pile up big scores. Nevertheless, they have the services of veterans like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara who can give any bowling line-up a run for their money. For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be the key for their side’s success.

Prithvi Shaw vs Trent Boult

The young Indian opener got starts in the all the three ODIs of recently concluded series but he failed to capitalize on it. However, he has a terrific record at First-Class level and will aim to leave a mark. He, however, will be challenged by Kiwis’ pace spearhead Trent Boult, who will be eyeing to exploit the Wellington conditions perfectly in order to rattle the visitors’ batting line-up.

Mohammed Shami vs Kane Williamson

Another pacer who can make full utilization of the Wellington track is Mohammed Shami. The right-arm pacer has been on a roll in red-ball cricket and the hosts must vary him. Nevertheless, he will be up against Kane Williamson who is certainly one of the best batsmen in the world. Also, the Kiwi skipper has a sensational record at home and let’s see how Shami can challenge him.

Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson

The tall lanky pacer troubled the Indian batsmen in the ODI series and hence, was awarded a berth in the Test team as well. He is known to move the ball with a good pace and could well be more lethal with the red cherry. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will have to take the onus of neutralizing Jamieson's effect and let’s see how he’ll do it.

With both the teams being even in the tour, it will be difficult to name the favourites of the contest. Well, the last time when India toured New Zealand for a Test series in latter’s soil, the Kiwis bagged the two-match affair 1-0 and will aim to replicate the history. However, India are the number-one ranked Test team and defeating them will certainly take some beating.