PSL 2020: Jason Roy Accuses Peshawar Zalmi Wahab Riaz of Ball Tampering

Wahab Riaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 24: Controversies in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) refuse to die down. After the 'mobile phone' fiasco in the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, it has now come to the fore that Zalmi's pacer Wahab Riaz has allegedly been accused of tampering with the ball by England batsman Jason Roy during the Quetta Gladiators-Peshawar Zalmi game on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq wrote: "Jason Roy has accused Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering as the 2 clashed during a PSL match in Karachi. Sources say Roy asked Wahab whether he had tampered with the ball to gain reverse swing. Wahab reacted angrily before Sarfaraz Ahmed intervened to calm both players down #PSLV"

Commenting on the matter, Quetta skipper Sarfaraz said that the matter shouldn't be blown out of proportion. "Look these things happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players," he said.

In the mobile phone fiasco, the PCB official had said: "There was no issue yesterday. Tariq Wasim is the team manager for Karachi Kings and, as such, entitled to use phone in the PMOA as per the anti-corruption code. The little confusion was created after the team sheet had someone else''s name as the team manager. The gentleman was actually an assistant manager. This was subsequently clarified and explained to the media who covered yesterday''s match. This is no more an issue in the HBL PSL 2020."