Two-time Pakistan Super League champions Islamabad United will begin their PSL 2021 campaign against Multan Sultans. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match in PSL 6 will be played at the Karachi National Stadium on February 21 (Sunday). Multan Sultans have failed to reach the Pakistan Super League finals even once in their three-year history in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match should scroll down for all relevant information. Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of PSL 6 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Shadab Khan is the captain of the Islamabad United team which have the likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali and Chris Jordan in the squad while Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, who was with the Karachi Kings last season. Multan Sultans have James Vince, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite and Shahid Afridi on their side.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match in PSL 2021 will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The match will be played on February 21 (Sunday) and it is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. Fans can watch the game live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels on television.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match in season 6 of the Pakistan Super League will be available on SonyLiv.

Islamabad United Squad: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir(w), Chris Jordan, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Philip Salt, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Multan Sultans Squad: Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Sohail Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Sohaibullah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar.

