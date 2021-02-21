Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The clash in PSL 6 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to start the new season on a positive note and with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming in PSL 2021 can scroll down below. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Lahore Qalandars were the runner-up last season and will be hoping to go one step further this time around. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have won the competition in 2017 and finished as runners-up the next two seasons and will be looking to end that run and get their hands on the elusive trophy once again.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 21, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Kamran Akmal(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Sohail Akhtar(c), Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Samit Patel, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).