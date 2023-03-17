Peshawar Zalmi face Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Friday, March, 17 at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The last eliminator match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United saw the former emerging as victorious, inching one step closer towards securing their place in the final of PSL 2023. The second eliminator is a must-win match for Lahore Qalandars. For Lahore Qalandars, their last group league match went horribly wrong as they lost that match by 84 runs. In their loss to Multan Sultans, their batting department performed poorly with no one managing to score above 20. Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah Involved in Heated Exchange During Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

When it comes to their bowling unit, except Haris Raul (3 wickets) and Rashid Khan (1 wicket), the other bowlers went for too many runs. This clearly shows that as a team they failed miserably. If they really want to lift the PSL 2023 trophy they must perform collectively as a unit.

For Peshawar Zalmi, both their bowlers and batters performed brilliantly during their last match against Islamabad United, wherein the batters were able to provide a solid foundation, based on which, the bowlers were able to continue the good work and that in the end culminated in a defeat for Islamabad United. Keep reading, if you want more info on the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on March 17, 2023 (Friday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2023 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2023 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India. FanCode will provide live streaming online on its app and website as well.

