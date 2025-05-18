PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After a considerable break following India and Pakistan cross-border tensions, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has resumed. In the next match of the PSL 2025, Peshawar Zalmi led by Babar Azam will clash with Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars. Both Peshwar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars didn't have a great season so far and they are barely in contention for qualification with only four wins each. Peshawar Zalmi's bowling attack was absolutely annihilated on Saturday when Karachi Kings posted a massive total of 237 runs against them. Chasing it, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub played two brilliant knocks but it was not enough in the end. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR.

The winner of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match will qualify for the play-offs and the other team will be eliminated. By that, this is a virtual knock-out match. Lahore Qalandars have a strong pace attack with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf up their ranks. They will need them to fire against a very strong batting of Zalmi consisting in-form Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Max Bryant, Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. This is Qalandars' first match after the break and they will not want to look rusty here.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will resume their campaign in a virtual knockout in PSL 2025 on Sunday, May 18 against Peshawar Zalmi. The PZ vs LQ PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For PZ vs LQ PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League Set To Resume on May 17, Final To Be Played on May 25.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Peshawar Zalmi have the advantage of playing a game after the break which can shift momentum to their side.

