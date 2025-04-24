Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Lahore will witness its first game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 as home side Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi in match number 14. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed on the third and fourth spot on the PSL 2025 points table and team standings respectively. Both Lahore and Peshawar have played four games each. Meanwhile, if you are looking for LQ vs PZ PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Kane Williamson Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 After Finishing IPL 2025 Commentary Stint (Watch Video).

While Lahore Qalandars have won two out of four matches Peshawar Zalmi have managed to pick just one win. Interestingly, both the sides faced defeats in their respective last fixtures. While Lahore Qalandars lost to Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmis lost to Karachi Kings.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars are set to host Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 on Thursday, April 24. The LQ vs PZ match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Verbal Duel After New Zealand Batter Accuses Pakistan All-Rounder of Chucking During MS vs IU PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, FanCode was the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. After the devastating terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Indian sports streaming platform has decided to suspend live streaming PSL 2025 matches with immediate effect in India. FanCode's decision comes after growing diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India To Be Stopped By FanCode Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

