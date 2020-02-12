Qatar vs Uganda, 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of QAT vs UGA T20I Series 2020

Qatar cricket team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Qatar will play Uganda in the 1st T20I match on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams will play each other in a three-match T20I series with the opening game set to be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Qatar will be confident on winning the match having come-off a dominating series victory over Jersey. Qatar thrashed Jersey 3-0 in October last year and will hope to continue their good run against Uganda, who return to action for the first time since May 2019. Meanwhile, fan searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I match, should scroll down for all information. Qatar Vs Uganda, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Uganda’s last competitive match came in May last year during the rain-affected ICC World Cup qualifiers, while Qatar have played Jersey in a three-match 20I series which they won comfortably. Earlier, Uganda played Qatar’s President XI in a practise game and lost after failing to defend 260 runs.

When to Watch Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is expected to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, the Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I match will not be live telecast as there are no broadcasters available for Uganda’s tour of Qatar 2020. Viewers can follow ICC’s official page to get timely updates about the T20I encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I Match? Also Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Since there are no broadcasters available, there will also be no live streaming available for the Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I match in India. Fans can, however, follow LatestLY to stay updated with the live scores for the Qatar vs Uganda 1st T20I match.

Iqbal Hussain(c) will be captaining the Qatar national team, while Brian Masaba(c) is the captain of the Uganda cricket team. The second T20I will be played on February 13 while the final game of the three-match T20I series will be held two days later.