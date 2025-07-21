Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Qatar and Saudi Arabia will clash with each other in the third match of the five-match series on Monday, July 21. After two games both teams have won a game each and they will eye the third match as an opportunity to take the lead over the other. The first match of the series was a pretty low scoring encounter at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha when Qatar scored a mere 101 and got bowled out. It seemed to be a one-sided encounter, but they came strong with the ball and restricted Saudi Arabia for 100 runs, securing a narrow 1-run victory. Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About QAT vs SAU Five-Match Series.

The second match had batting surface and it ended up being a high-scoring match with Qatar again batting first and posting 189 runs on the board. But this time, Saudi Arabia didn't miss out and they took the win chasing down the target in 19.2 overs. Faisal Khan scored a brilliant half-century. Faisal and Muhammad Tanveer of Qatar are the two players who have scored the most runs in the series so far and will look to make impact in this game too. Waji ul Hasan shined with the ball for Saudi Arabia in both innings while the last match saw Daniel Louis from Qatar posting a strong fight. A win in this game will give either side a big advantage.

Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I Date Monday, July 21 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Live Streaming and Telecast Details No TV telecast or streaming in India

When is Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Qatar National Cricket Team will go up against the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team in the first T20I on Monday, July 21. The Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha and it slated to start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Forms Working Committee To Explore Two-Tier Test System; Champions League T20 to Re-Launch 2026.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no Qatar vs Saudi Arabia live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia match live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 3rd T20I, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, no one holds digital rights of Qatar vs Saudi Arabia series 2025, and no streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 3rd T20I in India. Fans can tune into the social media handles of both sides to check the score updates of both teams.

