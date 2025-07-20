The Saudi Arabia national cricket team is touring Qatar to play a five-match T20I series. The Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I series 2025 will be played from July 18 to July 23. Qatar is ranked in 30th place in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is in 32nd place. The Qatar cricket team last played a Quadrangular T20 series against Nepal, Kuwait, and hosts Hong Kong. The side failed to register a win in the Quadrangular T20 series 2025. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 With Injury, Replacement Yet to be Named.

Both teams have faced each other in the 11 T20I matches till now. Out of these, Saudi Arabia has registered five victories, whereas Qatar has six wins to their name. The first-ever T20I between both countries was played in January 2019 at Al Amerat. Qatar secured a four-wicket win against Saudi Arabia during that match. Meanwhile, fans can check the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 full details below.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 Schedule

Date Team Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) July 18 Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 1st T20I West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST July 19 Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 2ND T20I West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST July 21 Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 3rd T20I West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST July 22 Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 4th T20I West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST July 23 Qatar vs Saudi Arabia 5th T20I West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 9:00 PM IST

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 Venue

The five-match T20I series between the Qatar national cricket team and the Saudi Arabia national cricket team will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 Full Squads

Saudi Arabia national cricket team: Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Ali Abbas, Faisal Khan, Abdul Manan Ali(w), Waji Ul Hassan(c), Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Najeeb, Abdul Wahid, Imtiaz Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Faizan Tahir. India National Team Cricketers and Coach Gautam Gambhir Meet Manchester United Footballers and Manager Ruben Amorim Ahead of 4th Test at Old Trafford (See Pics).

Qatar national cricket team: Saqlain Arshad(w/c), Daniel Louis, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asim, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Shahzaib Jamil, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Arif Nasir Uddin, Owais Ahmed.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 Live Streaming

No, there will be no live streaming viewing options for the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia five-match T20I series 2025 in India. For telecast options of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I series 2025, scroll down below.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025 Live Telecast

No, there will be no live telecast available due to the lack of an official broadcasting partner in India for the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia five-match T20I 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).