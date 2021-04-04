Fakhar Zaman appeared to take South Africa to the wire in the 2nd ODI at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg before he was outsmarted by Quintin de Kock which resulted in the Pakistan batsman’s dismissal and the Proteas avoiding a nervy final few moments in the match. With this win, South Africa leveled the series 1-1 as Temba Bavuma registered his first victory as the limited-overs captain. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights.

Fakhar Zaman played a knock of the ages, scoring 193 runs off 155 deliveries before being run-out in the 50th over of the game. With his sensational outing, the Pakistan player broke the record for the highest individual score in an ODI inning while batting second and looked certain to register another One-Day Internatioanl double ton before being dismissed courtesy of some quick-thinking from Quinton de Kock.

Shoaib Akhtar's Reaction

Was this run out by @QuinnyDeKock69 against the spirit of the game? I'd leave it for you guys to decide. 🤐#PAKvSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

While Zaman was trying to complete a second run, the South Africa wicket-keeper pointed his finger towards the bowler’s end due to which the Pakistan batsman appeared to slow his pace. However, Aiden Markram threw the ball at his end and produced a direct hit as Fakhar Zaman was caught short of his crease and was eventually dismissed.

Watch Video

Brilliant from Quinton de Kock pic.twitter.com/FTt8xUyIUw — Ibrahim (@Ibrahim_elat) April 4, 2021

This moment proved to be vital in the game as 30 runs in the final over proved too much for Pakistan to chase and eventually lost the game by 17 runs. ‘It feels great but it would have been better if we had won. Tried my level best. Good thing is that we fought till the very end,’ said Fakhar Zaman after the game.

Both teams will be aiming to secure the series in the decider game on April 7, 2021 (Wednesday) at the SuperSport Park Stadium. The two games in the series have been decided in the final overs with the visitors prevailing in a close encounter in the opening match while the hosts replicated the feat in the second clash.

