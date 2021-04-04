South Africa (341/6) defeated Pakistan (324/9) in the 2nd ODI at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg by 17 runs to level the three-game series 1-1. Fakhar Zaman played a sensational knock to keep his team in the game for the most part but the run chase proved too much in the end as an unfortunate run-out ended his innings as took the Proteas over the line. Fakhar Zaman's 193 Goes in Vain As South Africa Edge Past Pakistan in 2nd ODI To Level Series.

Important contributions from Quinton de Kock (80), Temba Bavuma (92), Rassie Van der Dussen (60) and David Miller (50*) saw the hosts put a huge score on the board. While chasing, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals, giving Proteas control in the game and that was until Fakhar Zaman played a blinder of a knock almost inspiring a sensational comeback but was unable to take the visitors over the line.

# Temba Bavuma registered his first win as South Africa skipper in ODIs

# Fakhar Zaman’s 193 is the highest score by a batsman in ODIs against South Africa in South Africa

# Fakhar Zaman (193) registered the highest individual score while batting second in ODI

# Fakhar Zaman’s 193 is also the second-highest individual score in a losing match.

With this win, South Africa have leveled the series and the teams will be looking to win the decider scheduled on April 7, 2021, at the SuperSport Stadium. Both games on the tour have been nail-biting encounters as Pakistan won on the final delivery in the first game.

