MI Team in IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians enter the IPL 2026 Auction with arguably the most settled core in the entire league, having already secured 20 players, including the formidable Indian contingent of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. The franchise’s strategic trades—bringing in Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mayank Markande—have meticulously addressed key areas, adding depth in pace-bowling all-rounders, a versatile middle-order finisher, and a much-needed Indian wrist-spinner. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

This well-rounded squad, led by Pandya, boasts explosive batting depth and a world-class pace attack led by Bumrah and Trent Boult, positioning them as immediate title contenders and making their auction day a matter of fine-tuning rather than rebuilding. The five-time champions have the smallest remaining purse of all teams, a mere INR 2.75 crore, with only five slots to fill (including just one overseas slot).

MI Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Quinton de Kock (INR 1 Crore), Danish Malewar (INR 30 Lakh), Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar (INR 30 Lakh), Atharva Ankolekar (INR 30 Lakh).

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur

MI Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Pandya, the Mumbai Indians ended in third position in IPL 2025, having ended the league stage on fourth spot. The Mumbai-based side won 9 matches out of 16 they played, and lost 7.

