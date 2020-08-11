Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) after suffering two heart attacks, hours after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 70 years old and was admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city after being tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Indori's son had informed that his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

Several members of Indian cricketing fraternity paid tribute to Indori, hailing him as one of the best Urdu poets of his era. The likes of Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan expressed their condolences over the poet’s sudden passing and expressed their gratitude towards him. Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist Rahat Indori.

‘One of the most loved contemporary Urdu Poet #RahatIndori Sahab has passed away today. RIP Rahat Sahab’ Ravi Shastri wrote while paying tribute to the legendary poet

Ravi Shastri

One of the most loved contemporary Urdu Poet #RahatIndori Sahab has passed away today. RIP Rahat Sahab 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mreqE4VLOW — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Mohammad Kaif

'He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia,' said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

