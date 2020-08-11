Indore, August 11: Top Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of heart attack earlier on Tuesday, hours after being confirmed as COVID-19 positive. His death came as a shock for the country, as Indori was active in public and professional life till as late as the imposition of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the nation. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Renowned Poet And Lyricist Breathes His Last at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

Politicians cutting across party lines paid tribute to Indori, hailing him as one of the best Urdu poets of his era. His couplets resonated among all sections of society, and his fans included people from all demographic circles.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Hails Rahat Indori

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे, फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...” अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute

मशहूर शायर राहत इंदौरी साहब के निधन की खबर जानकर बेहद दुख हुआ। आज देश ने एक महान शख़्सियत को खो दिया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2020

'Alvida Shri Rahat Indori':Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala

“आँख में पानी रखो, होंटों पे चिंगारी रखो, ज़िंदा रहना है तो तरकीबें बहुत सारी रखो।” अलविदा श्री राहत इंदौरी। — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 11, 2020

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shocked by His Demise

अपनी शायरी से लाखों-करोड़ों दिलों पर राज करने वाले मशहूर शायर, हरदिल अज़ीज़ श्री राहत इंदौरी का निधन मध्यप्रदेश और देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

Gujarat Congress' Social Media Convenor Saral Patel's Reaction

#RahatIndori is no more, he had an heart attack. He had tested positive for Covid-19 today morning. May his soul rest in peace. 2020 is getting cruel and cruel every passing day. pic.twitter.com/ds7ir5OYNJ — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 11, 2020

Gujarat BJP Youth Wing President Rutvij Patel Mourns Demise

Sad to know about the demise of eminent Urdu poet Shri Rahat Indori Ji. My prayers with his family 🙏#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/FW1FwFTr0o — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) August 11, 2020

J&K Congress' Media Coordinator Aabid Mir Magami Prays For His Soul

I am saddened and shocked to know about the demise of Famous Urdu Poet #RahatIndori. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/Vh6BYblqx7 — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) August 11, 2020

Indori, 70, was suffering from comorbidities which reduced the chances of his survival after being infected with COVID-19. He was rushed to the Sri Aurobindo Ghosh hospital earlier today, where he suffered from two consecutive heart attacks leading to his death.

"Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60 percent pneumonia," said Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

