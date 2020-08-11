Indore, August 11: Top Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died of heart attack earlier on Tuesday, hours after being confirmed as COVID-19 positive. His death came as a shock for the country, as Indori was active in public and professional life till as late as the imposition of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the nation. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Renowned Poet And Lyricist Breathes His Last at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

Politicians cutting across party lines paid tribute to Indori, hailing him as one of the best Urdu poets of his era. His couplets resonated among all sections of society, and his fans included people from all demographic circles.

Indori, 70, was suffering from comorbidities which reduced the chances of his survival after being infected with COVID-19. He was rushed to the Sri Aurobindo Ghosh hospital earlier today, where he suffered from two consecutive heart attacks leading to his death.

"Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60 percent pneumonia," said Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

