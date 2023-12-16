As the Indian team prepares for the ODIs against South Africa, there has been news of Rahul Dravid not engaging with the side as the head coach for the three-match series. The India vs South Africa ODI series will start on December 17 and there will be a change of guard at the helm of affairs with KL Rahul leading the Men in Blue. Suryakumar Yadav was the stand-in captain for the Indian team in their T20I series against South Africa, which finished 1-1 on December 14 after the visitors claimed a mammoth win in the last match. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Other Indian Cricket Team Players Gear Up for IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Not just in terms of captaincy, but there is also set to be a new face in the coaching department, with Rahul Dravid not set to be involved. The 50-year-old, according to a report in Cricbuzz, will focus on the two-match Test series instead which begins on December 26. The report also adds that National Cricket Academy (NCA)'s Sitanshu Kotak will be in charge of the ODI team. Furthermore, Rajib Dutta will be the bowling coach while Ajay Ratra will act as fielding coach. Both Dutta and Ratra are associated with NCA as well. Rahul Dravid’s Reaction After Shubman Gill Does Not Opt for DRS During His Dismissal in IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

The Indian cricket team is set to play an ODI for the first time since the defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. After that loss, speculations rose about Dravid's future as the head coach but the BCCI extended his and the others' tenures.

