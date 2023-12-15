Rahul Dravid was visibly upset after Shubman Gill did not opt for a DRS when he was given lbw during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2023 in Johannesburg on December 14. Gill, who had managed a duck in the second T20I, attempted a slog sweep of Keshav Maharaj's bowling but the ball struck him in the pads. The on-field decision was out and Gill did not opt for a review and walked off. Later, replays showed that the ball would have missed leg-stump and Gill would have saved his wicket had he opted to have a review. Dravid was not very pleased and the video of his reaction from the team dugout has gone viral. IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023: David Miller Given Not Out Despite Edging the Ball, India Denied DRS Due to Unavailability.

Watch Video Here:

