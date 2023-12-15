Captain KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and other Indian cricket team players hit the ground running as they began preparations for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts on December 17. The Indian ODI team engaged in some intense net sessions as the cricketers worked hard to be in the best form ahead of the first ODI. The India vs South Africa T20I series earlier, finished 1-1 with Men in Blue securing a win in the third and final match after the Proteas won the second game. The IND vs SA 1st T20I was washed out due to rain. Suryakumar Yadav Spotted ‘Scolding’ Arshdeep Singh in Team Bus After IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg! 🙌🏽 Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday.#TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/82ho3o8qQK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2023

