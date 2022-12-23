Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant outing in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan finished second in the IPL table with 18 points from 14 matches. Then they suffered a loss against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier. Rajasthan defeated heavyweight, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifiers to reach the IPL final. However, unfortunately, they fell short to Gujarat Titans and finished as runners up. Rajasthan's success was hugely dependent on two players - Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Butler scored 863 runs and won the IPL 2022, Orange Cap. Meanwhile, Chahal took 27 wickets and won the IPL 2022, Purple Cap. Butler was also named the Player of the Tournament. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who Rajasthan Royals have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

Rajasthan Royals currently have a settled unit. However, they still have a purse of 13.2 cr and will have 9 slots including 4 overseas slots left. Rajasthan Royals will be primarily looking to get a pace bowling allrounder from the auction. Although it will be very difficult for them to get premium players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder, they will probably try their best. An option like David Wiese however seems very feasible. RR at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Rajasthan Royals Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

RR Full Squad for IPL 2023

RR Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Jason Holder (5.75 crore)

RR Players Retained ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen.

RR Previous Season Recap: Rajasthan Royals had a very good IPL 2022. Sanju Samson led team reached the finals of the last season. However, they were defeated by Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring match.

