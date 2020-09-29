The 12th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see Kolkata Knight Riders battling it out with Rajasthan Royals. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (Wednesday). Steve Smith's RR have performed exceptionally well in the first two games and will like to extend their incredible run. With two wins from as many games, they are currently sitting at the second position in the team standings. On the other hand, KKR occupy the sixth place in team standings with one win from two matches. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs KKR IPL 2020 match 12. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson unleashed mayhem with the bat in the first two games and will not mind making a mark against Kolkata too. With the presences of Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer, the side also has tremendous firepower in the middle-order. On the other hand, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have been the standout performers for KKR with the bat while Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins have done a reasonably good job in the bowling department. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RR vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite being sixth at the team standings, Kolkata Knight Riders are bookmarkers choice over Rajasthan Royals. As per Bet365, KKR are placed at 1.80 while RR have been given a higher price of 2.00.

RR vs KKR Predictions: Who will win?

With both sides studded with match-winning players, picking favourites is not an easy call. The toss, however, will undoubtedly play a significant role as the dew factor is likely to come into play in the latter half of the game. Nevertheless, Rajasthan will take the field with a lot of confidence and are likely to win the game too.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, RR and KKR have faced each other 19 times in the IPL so far with Rajasthan leading the head-to-head record with ten win. The remaining nine games went in Kolkata's favour.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

