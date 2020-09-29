Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 12. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30, 2020. Rajasthan Royals led by Steve Smith are currently on the second position with 4 points to their name as they have won both their opening games. While KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik is on the sixth position with two points with one loss and one win. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs KKR, Dream11 IPL 2020 weather and pitch report at Dubai. We will also help you with rain forecast for this match. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 12.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous game where they chased down the record target of 224 runs with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were star performers in that game. Samson scored 89 runs while Tewatia helped RR cross the massive total as he smashed five sixes during the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. KKR won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by easily chasing down the target of 143 runs in 18 overs and seven wickets in hand. Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 Price, Salary Details: Rajasthan Royals' Star All-Rounder's Auction History in Indian Premier League.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

When RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 match begins at 6 pm local time at Dubai on September 30, 2020, the temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com. The wind will blow at the speed of around 19 km/h and the humidity will be somewhere near 50 per cent.

Pitch Report

The last match played at Dubai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw both sides scoring 200 where the match went on to the super-over. The pitch has lots for the batsmen, however, spinners will play a crucial role in the second inning. We can expect yet another nail-biting games between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

