Rajasthan Royals (RR) will like to extend their winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Match 12 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (Wednesday). Steve Smith’s RR emphatically defeated Kings XI Punjab a few days back and will step into the upcoming game as firm favourites. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik and Co also must have gained a lot of confidence after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for RR vs KKR match. Sanju Samson Reveals Story Behind Rahul Tewatia’s Promotion in Batting Order.

Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have been in staggering form and could be the biggest nemesis of Kolkata in the upcoming game. Both the dashers have looked comfortable in the turning UAE tracks, and their scoring is impressive too. Hero from the last match, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer have also done a brilliant job so far. For KKR, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins has shone with the ball while Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have done decently in the batting department. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Considering the recent form from previous games, Sanju Samson (RR) must be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 team. His teammate Jos Buttler (RR) will be the other gloveman in the line-up.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The three batsmen for your RR vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 team should be Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR) and Shubman Gill (KKR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR) and Rahul Tewatia (RR) should be elected as all-rounders for your fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of your Dream11 team will be filled by Jofra Archer (RR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR), Shubman Gill (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Kuldeep Yadav (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Sanju Samson (RR) will be the ideal choice for captain in your Dream11 team while Sunil Narine (KKR) can be chosen as vice-captain.

