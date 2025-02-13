Rajat Patidar has been named as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which gets underway in mid-March. RCB is the fourth most successful franchise (most wins) in IPL history claiming 123 matches in the competition. Kolkata Knight Riders Announces SIX5SIX as Their Official Kit Partner for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season.

Patidar becomes the eighth RCB captain in a list of legends which includes Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, and du Plessis. Interestingly, Kumble has the best win: loss ratio record for any RCB captain, having won 19 out of 35 IPL matches as a leader.

Last year, Plessis took RCB into the playoffs, where the franchise lost to Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator, much like in IPL 2022, where they were knocked out of the competition by the Jaipur-based club in Qualifier 2.

The high-profile franchise, which is yet to win an IPL trophy, had the best finish under Pietersen, Vettori, and Kohli, where RCB ended IPL 2009, 2011, and 2016 as runners-up under respective captains.

Patidar joined RCB in 2021, and was let go in IPL 2022, but joined the club back as a replacement player and starred in the few matches, the batter played. Patidar missed IPL 2023 due to an injury and came back with a vengeance in IPL 2024 slamming 395 runs.

