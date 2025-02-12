Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced SIX5SIX as their new official kit partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2025. The announcement was made by three-time champions on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, where Kolkata uploaded a special video. SIX5SIX is one of the fastest-growing sports apparel companies in India. The SIX5SIX company has partnered with many franchises, like FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants. In IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to defend their title. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

