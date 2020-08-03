Its Raksha Bandhan 2020 and social media is filled with pictures of brothers and sisters. The auspicious Indian festival celebrates the bond shared between two siblings. To celebrate the occasion, sisters are tying Rakhi on their brother’s hand and are receiving gifts in return. Many Indian cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir also share a great camaraderie with their sisters and occasion of Raksha Bandhan, they showered love and blessings on their sisters. Taking to social media, these cricketing icons shared adorable pictures with their siblings and also thanked them for supporting them throughout their journey. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From MS Dhoni-Jayanti Gupta to Virat Kohli-Bhawna to Jasprit Bumrah-Juhika, Meet Supportive Sisters of Your Favourite Indian Cricketers!

The importance of siblings’ in an individual’s life is second to none. They just don’t grow with you but also know you very well. With the journey of a cricket star to glory not being easy, the support of siblings plays a vital role in their life. Hence, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Tendulkar Yuvraj and others paid gratitude and showered love on their sisters. Have a look. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Players Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Others Celebrate Rakhi Festival with Their Sisters.

Sachin Tendulkar Showcases His Bond With Sisters!!

This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever. Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/d30szyIqpg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Goes Down Memory Lane!!

Gautam Gambhir's Message!!

Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Picture!!

Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion!🌼 I promise that I will forever be there for you ❤️. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love💛❤️🧿🤟 pic.twitter.com/y2TAqirBca — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 3, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Showcases His Bond For Lifetime!!

We’ve got a bond for a lifetime! Happy #RakshaBandhan to my amazing sisters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5wUix4pPj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 3, 2020

Ishant Sharma's Heartfelt Post!!

Kuldeep Yadav Celebrates With His Sister!!

Where love never ends and to the most special bond in the world. Happy Rakhi ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QetVi2TfD4 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 3, 2020

Speaking of cricket action, lovers of the game must brace themselves as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 while the finals will be played on November 10.

All the eight teams, however, will face a different challenge this time around as the tournament will take place in UAE. The pitches over there are favouring the spinners while the boundaries are also on the larger side. Nevertheless, to assess the conditions well, all the sides are aiming to reach the base by the second or third week of August.

